Market vendors applaud initiative by the Fiji Agro Marketing

The Agriculture Ministry is currently conducting damage assessment for farmers who are affected by Tropical Cyclone Harold.

Permanent Secretary Ritesh Dass says apart from this, some farmers are also facing challenges to supply their produce to the main markets into the Suva lockdown area.

Dass continues to refute claims that Agro Marketing is capitalizing on this initiative to rake in extra revenue by hiking up prices of the produce when re-selling them to municipal and satellite market vendors.

“This is part of our social obligation to the farmers and the community in this difficult time. And the re-establishment of AMA was done so that the farmers who bring their produce to the border don’t see their products going to waste”.

Market vendor Kesaia Vosa says the initiative by Agro Marketing will ensure the supply of agricultural produce at markets in the Suva lockdown area is not affected.

“This is one of the difficult times with COVID-19 and the Cyclone that affected many farms. We normally buy our produce from the Naitasiri farmers and with this lockdown, AMA has assisted us with the continuation of our business”.

56-year-old Seruwaia Tuituba says they save more money as they buy these produce right at their doorstep.

“In the first few days of the lockdown, we spent close to $60 to buy our produce outside the Sawani border. AMA has assisted us and they do not put additional costs”.

AMA will carry out this initiative over the next few days out of the Sawani and Delainavesi borders.