Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC HAROLD
125 evacuation centres still active|Jetty sustains damage and several roads closed|NZ pre-approves $200k emergency funding|Massive damages in Naqara and Buliya villages, Kadavu|TC Harold damage shocking says PM|Food rations on standby|Teams still assessing the damage caused by TC Harold: FRA|Kadavu’s Ono District not spared|No significant damage to Ba businesses despite flooding|We will rise back on our feet: PM|26 Fijians sustain injuries during TC Harold|West Network restoration efforts underway: Digicel|One evacuation center remains open in Seaqaqa|Homes and plantations destroyed in Dravuni, Kadavu|TC Harold further impinges Nadi businesses|Storm surges destroys more than 20 homes in Makadru|New Zealand willing to assist Fiji|22 evacuation centres open in the North|Makadru village suffers extensive damage|Houses damaged in Vatoa, Lau|Lomanikaya in Vatulele sustains massive damage|1,778 people in evacuation centres|TC Harold passes near Kadavu|Restriction of Movement on Viti Levu to remain until 8pm|85 evacuation centres activated across Fiji|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Market vendors applaud initiative by the Fiji Agro Marketing

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
April 10, 2020 8:01 am

The Agriculture Ministry is currently conducting damage assessment for farmers who are affected by Tropical Cyclone Harold.

Permanent Secretary Ritesh Dass says apart from this, some farmers are also facing challenges to supply their produce to the main markets into the Suva lockdown area.

Dass continues to refute claims that Agro Marketing is capitalizing on this initiative to rake in extra revenue by hiking up prices of the produce when re-selling them to municipal and satellite market vendors.

Article continues after advertisement

“This is part of our social obligation to the farmers and the community in this difficult time. And the re-establishment of AMA was done so that the farmers who bring their produce to the border don’t see their products going to waste”.

Market vendor Kesaia Vosa says the initiative by Agro Marketing will ensure the supply of agricultural produce at markets in the Suva lockdown area is not affected.

“This is one of the difficult times with COVID-19 and the Cyclone that affected many farms. We normally buy our produce from the Naitasiri farmers and with this lockdown, AMA has assisted us with the continuation of our business”.

56-year-old Seruwaia Tuituba says they save more money as they buy these produce right at their doorstep.

“In the first few days of the lockdown, we spent close to $60 to buy our produce outside the Sawani border. AMA has assisted us and they do not put additional costs”.

AMA will carry out this initiative over the next few days out of the Sawani and Delainavesi borders.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.