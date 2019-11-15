Man caught hiding in vehicle to cross Nausori border

A man has been taken in custody for allegedly trying to take advantage of the current situation to breach the Suva lockdown restrictions.

Police say the man was found hiding in a vehicle that was supposed to cross the border at the Rewa Bridge in Nausori to deliver essential items.

The officers at the Nausori border were supposed to change shift when they saw the suspect hiding at the back of the vehicle.

He is currently in custody as investigation continues.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says officers manning the Suva lockdown restrictions are on high alert as they are well aware that there are some who will try to take advantage of the current weather situation.

The Police Commissioner has warned that they will not take to take these breaches lightly.

Fijians are being urged to stop being selfish and understand the magnitude of the situation that we are in as a nation in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and Severe Tropical Cyclone Harold.

The public are being urged to stop making things difficult for officers and stakeholders.