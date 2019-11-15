Home

COVID-19

No shortage of food and toilet paper: FCCC

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
March 25, 2020 12:35 pm
Fiji is not at a critical stage and there is no shortage of food and toilet papers.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has reassured Fijians that there isn’t a shortage of food or toilet paper because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The FCCC is in constant contact with manufacturers and retailers as there production is normal.

Chief Executive Joel Abraham says Fiji is not at a critical stage and there is no shortage of food and toilet papers.

“I have spoken to companies like Asaleo Care as well as the manufacturers have Nambawan so they have enough stock not only here in Suva but in Lautoka as well so even people in Lautoka need not worry about running out of toilet paper.”

Abraham says imports for Fiji continues at a normal course.

Click here for more on COVID-19

