BAF equips its staff

The Biosecurity Authority of Fiji is working with relevant stakeholders and agencies on all areas of concern in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Authority is making sure all requirements are met for the release of the containers to ensure the items are free of biosecurity risks before it is released.

BAF Acting Chief Executive Surend Pratap says they have also equipped their staff with additional essential personal protective equipment allowing them to carry out their work effectively.

Article continues after advertisement

“Staff members have been advised to maintain safe distancing when interacting with customers and stakeholders and to practice good hygiene at all times.”

Pratap says they have redeployed their staff where needed.