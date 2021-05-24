53 new cases of COVID-19 recorded

The Ministry of Health has recorded a total of 53 new cases of COVID-19 in its latest update.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says of this, 38 were recorded yesterday and 15 new cases in the last 24 hour ending at 8 am today.

Three deaths of COVID-19 positive patients were also reported, however, these deaths have been classified as non-COVID-19 deaths by the doctors as the patients died of serious pre-existing medical conditions.

Article continues after advertisement

To date, 541 COVID-19 positive patients died from serious medical conditions they had before they contracted COVID-19, therefore they are not classified as COVID-19 deaths.

There have been 663 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 661 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard