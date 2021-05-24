36 new cases, no new death

The Ministry of Health has 36 new cases of COVID-19 to report for the 24 hour period that ended at 8 am yesterday.

72 percent of the new cases are from the Western Division and 28 percent are from the Central Division.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says there have been 51, 465 cases recorded since the 2nd wave of this outbreak began in April this year.

He says 71 percent of the cases are from the Central Division, 27 percent from the Western Division, and 2 percent are from the Eastern and Northern Division.

The national 7- day rolling average is 54 daily cases calculated for 7th October.

There are no COVID-19 deaths to report.

However, there has been one death of a COVID-19 positive patient but this death has been classified as a non-COVID-19 death by the doctors as the patient died of a serious pre-existing medical condition.

There have been 653 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 651 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.

We have also recorded 534 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions they had before they contracted COVID-19; these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths.