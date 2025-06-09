Witness testifies barge used to transport meth

Lautoka court. [File Photo]

A witness in the trial of one of the country’s biggest drug busts testified in court today that accused person David Heritage used his barge to transport the drugs from the high seas near Yasawa waters to the mainland.

David Wright took the stand today with the captain of his vessel, Ratu Isoa Dina.

The 64-year-old Australian national informed the court that Heritage chartered his barge three times between December 21 and December 22, 2023 and on each occasion paid $3,000.

Meanwhile, Dina testified that the cargo was loaded onto the barge from an unnamed Super Yacht during this period, which he later offloaded at Fantasy Island, near Nadi.

Dina testified he was suspicious and frightened when the cargo was being offloaded onto the barge, as he suspected it was drugs.

He testified Heritage had told him not to worry as he had strong connections within the police, army, and navy.

Dina told the court David Heritage had brought trucks to load the cargoes from Fantasy Island.

He also testified David Heritage paid him $2, 000 separate from payments made to his employer.

There are seven people currently on trial in the High Court in Lautoka over several charges relating to the importation, storage, packaging and transportation of more than 4.15 tonnes of methamphetamine in December 2023.

Heritage had initially pleaded guilty on Tuesday last week and changed his plea again this morning.

