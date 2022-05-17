Video bus driver bailed

The Labasa bus driver at the centre of a viral video of assault by a police officer appeared at the Labasa Magistrate Court this afternoon with only charge filed against him.

30-year-old Elvin Ritesh Mani is charged with one count of giving false information to a public servant.

It’s alleged that on the 16th of May 2021 in Labasa, Mani gave false information to a public officer namely Mohammed Anwar in the due course of executing his duties as a police officer.

Mani is alleged to have lied to the officer that his name is Paul.

The incident happened at the Labasa Bus Stand yesterday.

Mani was represented by lawyer Ami Kohli who applied for bail and there was no objection from police prosecution

Kohli also informed the court his client will be filing a case against the police officer for assault.

The current case has been adjourned to July 25th.

Earlier, Police had sent out a statement saying the accused was charged with a count of one count of giving false information to a public servant and one of serious assault against the officer.