Uncle jailed for teen rape

The High Court has sentenced a 34-year-old man to 14 years and nine months in prison for raping his teenage niece.

Puisine Judge Pita Bulamainaivalu delivered the sentence in the Suva High Court.

The offence took place at the victim’s home in Nasinu in May last year.

The court heard the man was a trusted family member but abused that trust by attacking the girl while she was home with a younger child.

The judge described the act as incestuous, opportunistic and a grave breach of moral responsibility.

A victim impact statement revealed the girl has suffered emotional and psychological trauma.

The court noted that rape of young girls is becoming increasingly prevalent in Fiji and stressed the need for strong deterrence.

Judge Bulamainaivalu set the starting point of 13 years, adding six years due to aggravating factors then reducing the term by four years for mitigation.

After deducting time spent in custody, the final sentence was 14 years and nine months with a non-parole period of 13 years and nine months.

The court also issued a permanent domestic violence restraining order with non-contact conditions to protect the victim.

