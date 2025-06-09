Officer arrested for alleged bribery and corruption

Vishneel Shankaran in court today.

An investigative officer with the Fiji Police Force has been arrested for allegations of bribery and corruption.

Vishneel Shankaran was arrested in court this morning and handed over to the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption for further investigation.

Shankaran was meant to execute a bench warrant for Kishneel Prasad, who has not been appearing in court on 16 counts of conversion.

However, Shankaran allegedly approached the sureties of the accused -James Rattan and David Kumar – demanding a bribe of $500.

Rattan paid Shankaran $300, but Kumar was unable to pay the remaining $200.

The matter came to light when police approached the sureties regarding Prasad’s court hearing.

The two sureties told the court they had already paid Officer Shankaran $300 and were told he would handle Prasad’s conversion case.

Prasad remains at large, and his case has been adjourned to October 6th.

Shankaran’s case will now be handled by FICAC.

