Murder accused denied bail

Inoke Qaloloma

The Suva Magistrate Court has denied bail for a 25-year-old man charged with murder.

It’s alleged that Inoke Qaloloma from Vatuwaqa is responsible for the death of a 43-year-old individual found motionless near the Vugalei Cemetery.

The alleged incident occurred on Christmas Eve.

Article continues after advertisement

Qalololoma’s counsel argued in court, seeking his client’s release.

She highlighted that Qalololoma who is a sub-seller is the sole breadwinner for his family, including his three children and in-laws.

The defense further emphasized that Qalololoma is a first-time offender and asserted that there are no tensions between his family and the deceased’s relatives.

However, the Police Prosecution informed the court of existing tensions, categorizing the crime as indictable and emphasizing its significance to public interest.

They prosecution urged the court to prioritize the accused’s safety.

In response, the Magistrate denied bail and transferred the case to the High Court.

Additionally, Qaloloma’s counsel claims that the relative of her client was denied visitation rights.

The defense attorney has provided initial disclosures, and the next mention is scheduled for the 15th of this month in the High Court of Suva.