Man to face court for aggravated robbery

A man in his 40s residing in Tavakubu, Lautoka will be produced in Court today for an alleged case of aggravated robbery.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro says the accused allegedly assaulted and robbed a 53-year-old taxi driver at Tavakubu on Saturday and stole cash, phone and a pair of shoes.

He is being arrested and charged with one count of aggravated robbery and will be produced at the Lautoka Magistrates Court today.

