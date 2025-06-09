Man guilty of breaching Electoral Act

[File Photo]

A man who breached campaign rules during the 2018 General Election has been found guilty by the Nadi Magistrates Court.

Serevi Turaganicolo was convicted of one count of Campaign Restrictions During Polling under the Electoral Act.

The court heard that Turaganicolo, using the Facebook account “Serevi Gonewai,” posted a political message on the “Chat Fiji” forum during the 48-hour campaign blackout period from 12 to 14 November 2018, in support of a political party.

Resident Magistrate Mareta Tikoisuva stated that the post breached election laws designed to ensure fairness before polling and noted that such actions could influence voters and erode public confidence in the electoral process.

The Magistrate accepted Turaganicolo’s early guilty plea and first-offender status as mitigating factors.

He was sentenced to 15 months’ imprisonment, suspended for three years, and fined $500, payable within 30 days.

Turaganicolo has 28 days to appeal the ruling.

