Labasa murder accused remanded

A father of four, charged with the alleged murder of Baleyaganiga Village Headman Moritikei Mainalulu has been remanded in custody.

Veresa Vatia appeared at the Labasa Magistrate Court today, charged with one count of murder and one count of failure to comply with order contrary to section 69(3) of the Public Health Act.

It’s alleged on 16th April, Vatia assaulted Mainalulu at Baleyaganiga Village resulting in his death.

For the 2nd charge of failure to comply, Vatia is alleged to have gathered with three others without any lawful reason, to drink alcohol.

For the murder charge, Vatia’s lawyer applied for bail but with strict conditions, saying his client has no previous criminal record, is willing to provide two sureties.

The court was also told that the suspect will adhere to the curfew and is not a flight risk as he is willing to surrender travel documents.

Police prosecutors objected to bail saying the offense is serious in nature as a life was lost..

The Court also heard tension is high in the village as the deceased is the village Headman.

Prosecutors added the case is of national interest and the accused needs to be remanded for the security of his own life.

Magistrate Bimsara Jagatore ruled that murder is an indictable offense and it is not in the interest of justice to release the accused on bail.

The case has been transferred to the Labasa High Court and will be called on the 14th of May.