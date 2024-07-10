Former FDB officer plea hearing deferred

Joji Cavalevu in court today

The Suva Magistrates Court has allowed a former Relationship & Sales Officer of the Fiji Development Bank to take his plea at a later date.

Joji Cavalevu was charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption for corruption-related offences.

He is charged with twelve counts of falsification of documents, twelve counts of obtaining financial advantage and three counts of forgery.

It is alleged that between November 1st, 2017 to October 31, 2018, Cavalevu issued falsified receipts to twelve customers of the FDB who were making genuine payments to their accounts held by FDB and in doing so, obtained a financial advantage of more than $36,000 knowing or believing that he was not eligible to receive the said financial advantage.

It is further alleged that between February 2018 and October 31, 2018, Cavalevu made false documents namely quotations from three private companies with the intention to dishonestly induce the FDB officials to accept them as genuine and to dishonestly influence the exercise of their function.

This morning, Cavalevu’s counsel confirmed that all disclosures have been served to them.

However, he asked the court for a later day for plea.

Cavalevu will take his plea on the 5th of next month.

His bail has also been extended.