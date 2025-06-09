Ex-FBC CEO and CFO to take plea

Former Fijian Broadcasting Corporation CEO Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum in court today.

Former Fijian Broadcasting Corporation CEO Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and Chief Financial Officer Vimlesh Sagar will take their plea at a later date, the Suva Magistrates Court has been informed.

The duo appeared in court this morning, where the Magistrate asked if they were ready to enter their plea.

Sayed-Khaiyum faces one charge of abuse of office and one charge of general dishonesty causing a loss. Sagar is charged with one count of general dishonesty causing a loss.

The charges relate to allegations surrounding the tender and procurement of a 3.0L Volkswagen Touareg valued at $207,470.

Defence lawyers told the court that disclosures have been served but are awaiting confirmation.

They also requested time to file representations in support of their clients’ cases.

The Magistrate approved the requests, giving the accused one month to prepare before entering their plea.

The case has been adjourned to October 17.

