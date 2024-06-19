Court denies Sayed-Khaiyum’s application to travel

Suva Magistrate Yogesh Prasad has denied the bail variation application filed by former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum

This is in relation to his travel to Singapore for medical treatment.

Magistrate Prasad stated that Sayed-Khaiyum’s surgery is not essential and not necessary.

Sayed-Khaiyum is facing a charge of abuse of office.

It is alleged that Sayed-Khaiyum authorized the government to pay taxes for former Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem without requisite approval from the Constitutional Offices Commission and the President.

Stay with us for more.