Court denies Sayed-Khaiyum’s application to travel

Suva Magistrate Yogesh Prasad has denied the bail variation application filed by former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum
This is in relation to his travel to Singapore for medical treatment.
Magistrate Prasad stated that Sayed-Khaiyum’s surgery is not essential and not necessary.
Sayed-Khaiyum is facing a charge of abuse of office.
It is alleged that Sayed-Khaiyum authorized the government to pay taxes for former Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem without requisite approval from the Constitutional Offices Commission and the President.
