Counsel to seek trial date in Bainimarama and Qiliho case

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and former Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho [File Photo]

The State Counsel today indicated that they will be taking a trial date in the case involving former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and former Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho.

The two were produced in the Suva Magistrates Court today in handcuffs.

In this matter Bainimarama is charged with one count of unwarranted demands made by a public official while Qiliho is charged with one count of abuse of office.

It is alleged that between the 21st May 2021 to the 18th August 2021, whilst being employed as a public official, he made an unwarranted demand with menaces of a former senior Police officer Rusiate Tudravu when he told him to terminate the employment of Penieli Nayare Ratei and Tomasi Naulu and that if he did not terminate the officers then he was to hand in his resignation.

It is alleged that he used his official capacity as Prime Minister of the Republic of Fiji with the intention of influencing Tudravu.

Former Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho is charged with one count of abuse of office.

It is alleged that between the 5th and 18th days of August 2021, being employed in the civil service, the Commissioner of Police reviewed the disciplinary decision made by Tudravu as the Acting Commissioner of Police against Naulu, which was a fine equivalent to two working days pay, and contrary to this decision, he terminated the employment of the two officers.

Qiliho faces an additional charge of Abuse of Office, contrary to Section 139 of the Crimes Act 2009, as it is alleged that during the same period, he also reviewed the disciplinary decision made by Tudravu, which was a fine equivalent to five working days, and contrary to this decision, he terminated the employment of Ratei.

The matter has been adjourned to 16th July.