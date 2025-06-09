Alleged child killer to go on trial

Sairusi Ceinaturaga in court.

A 35-year-old man will stand trial tomorrow for the alleged murder of a one-year-old child in Cunningham, Nasinu, last October.

Sairusi Ceinaturaga appeared in court today, charged with murder and assault causing actual bodily harm.

He pleaded not guilty to the murder charge but admitted to assaulting his de facto partner, the mother of the children involved.

Article continues after advertisement



Sairusi Ceinaturaga in court.

The allegations state that Ceinaturaga hit the child with a cooking spoon, struck the child’s head against a wall, and threw the child onto a mattress. He is also accused of slapping and biting the child’s three-year-old brother.

The trial was postponed from today to tomorrow due to illness of the State lawyer.

The prosecution plans to call six witnesses, including the pathologist, crime scene photographer, examining doctor, the de facto partner, and the older child, now four years old.

The defence has no witnesses.

Ceinaturaga’s bail applications have been refused. The case will be heard in the High Court.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.