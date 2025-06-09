Court reinstates ousted NCCI President

NCCI Board members with their Counsel Elvindra Dass (holding blue file)

The Lautoka High Court has granted an interim injunction to reinstate Dr. Ram Raju as President of the Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI).

This decision pauses his removal until a full hearing can decide if it was lawful.

Dr. Raju was removed during a Special General Meeting on June 12, which he says broke NCCI rules and was unconstitutional.

The court found serious issues with how his removal was handled.

Three days before the meeting, NCCI Secretary Shailendra Prasad sent out a new agenda including a vote of no confidence and board elections.



[Dr Raju’s counsel- Alvin Singh (front)]

Dr. Raju argued this was unfair because the constitution requires a seven-day notice and that elections only happen at the Annual General Meeting, not an SGM.

At the June 12 meeting, Dr. Raju was forcibly removed from the chair with police help.

A new board was then elected.

The defendants said Dr. Raju was removed lawfully for missing a 90-day deadline to provide audited financial reports.

The court ruled that damages would not fix the situation, and the balance of convenience supports keeping Dr. Raju as President for now. This stops the new board from taking action until the case is decided.

NCCI’s lawyer, Elvindra Dass, said they plan to appeal the decision this afternoon.

The full trial will start on September 16, where both sides will present witnesses to support their case.









