Court orders fresh mental check for Tawase

Samuela Tawase

The 28-year-old man accused of vandalizing the Samabula Shiv Temple in July has been ordered to undergo a second psychiatric evaluation.

At the Suva High Court today, the State requested the assessment for Samuela Tawase, noting improvements in his behavior and understanding of court proceedings.

The court also heard that Tawase, who has been taking his prescribed medication, prepared his own bail application.

The matter has been adjourned to October 2.

