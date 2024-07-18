Council highlights quality issues at some supermarket

Consumer Council of Fiji Chief Executive Seema Shandil says that persistent issues in some supermarkets include selling expired products, substandard quality, rotten fruits and vegetables, and poor meat quality.

Shandil adds to address these concerns, they recently conducted workshops with the retail sector.

She says work is underway to rectify issues that has been in some supermarkets for a long time.

“Because consumers are ready to pay a price, whatever prices the supermarkets are asking for, they are ready to pay a price for the items, what they are asking for is the quality of food products and that’s what we are also asking from the retailers.”

Shandil adds the public are now well aware of their rights as there has been an increase in the number of complaints.

The Consumer Council says there is a lot of competition in the supermarket sector and businesses need to step up to maintain their customer base.