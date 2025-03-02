Council flags Eid scams and price hikes

[File Photo]

As Eid approaches, the Consumer Council is warning shoppers to remain vigilant against price gouging, misleading ads and the sale of expired or spoiled products.

These issues have plagued festive shopping in previous years and could dampen the celebrations for many Fijians.

A key concern is price inflation on essential items like ghee, dairy, meat, and other ingredients.

Article continues after advertisement

Retailers often take advantage of heightened demand during this period by marking up prices, forcing consumers to pay more than they should.

Misleading advertisements also remain a problem. Retailers have been known to advertise discounted prices, only for customers to find higher prices in-store.

A recent example involved a retailer promoting a discounted perfume, only for the actual in-store price to be much higher.

Food safety is another major issue.

The Council has received reports of expired and spoiled products, including Samai with visible fungus in a supermarket. Consumers are urged to inspect food items carefully before purchasing.

Caterers also face scrutiny with some failing to fulfill orders or delivering stale sweets in pre-packed boxes.

As online shopping for festive treats increases, shoppers are warned to verify the credibility of sellers to avoid purchasing from unreliable sources.

Consumer Council CEO Seema Shandil emphasized the need for caution as Eid is a time for joy, but price gouging and poor-quality products can ruin the spirit of celebration.

She is urging consumers to check prices, inspect goods and keep receipts for any complaints.

The Council is committed to taking action against dishonest traders.

Consumers who encounter price gouging, misleading ads, or expired goods are encouraged to report the issue, with the Council working with authorities to hold businesses accountable.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.