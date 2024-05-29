Council calls for legal framework on Suki regulation

[Source: WHO]

The Consumer Council says there is a need for a legal framework to regulate Suki as this currently falls outside the regulatory scope.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil made the call during the release of a report titled Smoke Signal: Understanding the Drivers of Suki Consumption in Fiji.

The report reveals that 71 percent of the respondents switched from cigarettes to suki due to its lower cost, indicating a significant economic influence on tobacco use.

Shandil says the report reveals that a substantial number of Fijians started using suki between the ages of 18 and 34, highlighting the need for targeted interventions aimed at young adults.

“It has become a growing concern plaguing our communities, especially for our future generation. Though we have not captured that in our report, our research sort of surveyed people above 18 but we know that there may be certain people below the age of who might be consuming suki because of the unregulated nature of suki.”

The CEO says a comprehensive approach will address the potential risks associated with suki use.

“Consumer Council stands firmly committed to protecting consumers, not only from issues that arise in the market but also from issues that affect their health.”

Shandil adds that strengthening the legal framework will ensure the law clearly encompasses suki, subjecting it to similar regulations as commercially manufactured cigarettes.