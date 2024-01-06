COP28 helps nations reassess action on climate change

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [Source: SPREP]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka reflects on COP28, describing it as a crucial conference where nations reassessed their positions and actions regarding climate change.

Rabuka, while speaking to FBC News, emphasizes the importance of being honest about intentions and aligning efforts with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The Prime Minister highlighted the global commitment to limiting the temperature increase and the challenges faced by small Pacific Nations due to climate change.

“The small developing nations of the Pacific and coastal areas are crying out, please adjust, adjust, and adjust. Some of the things they are saying, well, we can adjust, but it gets to be a just transition, particularly in the use of fossil fuel.”

He highlights Fiji’s confidence in renewable energy, citing the Monasavu dam’s contribution to over 70 percent of Vitilevu’s energy needs.

“The main island of Viti Levu, more than 70% of our energy requirement comes from renewable energy, the Monasavu dam. So we are doing well.”

Rabuka stresses the need for collective global efforts and financial support to address climate change effectively.

“However, that’s not enough. One nation itself, one country itself cannot boast that it’s doing well because we all have to do it together. It’s the collective effort of the whole world and countries of the world that will make the impact, not individual effort.”

He also shares historical context, referencing the Earth Summit in 1992, where he participated, and the subsequent development of climate-related conferences and goals to help address climate change and its devastating impacts.