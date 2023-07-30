Cooperative celebrates 50 years of success

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Minister for Trade and Cooperative, Manoa Kamikamica has informed the people of Gusuisavu Village that their hard work is a shining example of cooperative principles brought to life in Naitasiri.

Kamikamica says over the years, Lovia Cooperative has diversified significantly and is now successfully operating a retail store, a transport business, bakery and a petrol station.

“The Lovia Cooperative Ltd is one of the most successful and outstanding cooperative businesses in Fiji and that is something that you should be proud of and it shall be an inspiration to not only businesses in Fiji but also those businesses who have started today particularly those of iTaukei.”

Kamikamica says Lovia Cooperative is setting a perfect example of what the Government is trying to do.



He acknowledged the founding fathers of the co-operative, saying this successful method can be picked up by other villages across the country.