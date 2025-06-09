CCF demands clearer food labels

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica with Consumer Council of Fiji CEO Seema Shandil

The Consumer Council of Fiji will use its newly launched “Label Logic” report to push for stronger food labeling regulations, public education, and greater accountability from the food industry.

The report outlines key recommendations to improve labeling policies and influence national reforms.

Council CEO Seema Shandil says they will now work closely with policymakers, manufacturers, retailers, and health professionals while also launching a public campaign to empower consumers.

Article continues after advertisement

She says the report based on local and international research and public consultations, calls for clear and honest front-of-pack labeling systems like traffic light signs or warning labels, similar to those used in countries such as Australia and Chile.

Consumer Council of Fiji CEO Seema Shandil

Shandil says food labeling may seem minor, but it’s a powerful tool for public health change.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica says labeling is not a luxury but a basic consumer right.

“Across the country, we see the cost of poor labeling practices reflected in our hospitals, our homes, and our health statistics. Non-communicable diseases are not only on the rise but have reached an alarming rate. Our children are being exposed to highly processed foods with poor nutritional value. In too many cases, people are buying products based on packaging, not facts.”

Kamikamica adds that businesses must be held to higher standards not only in what they produce, but in how they communicate with consumers.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.