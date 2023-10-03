Consultations key before implementing cannabis industry

[Source: SDAHO]

Trade Minister, Manoa Kamikamica has stressed that thorough consultations will be held before the establishment of the medicinal cannabis industry in Fiji.

The Ministry of Trade and Cooperatives is calling for written submissions on the establishment of the industry while the public consultations will be held across the country from the 9th until 19th October.

Kamikamica says the consultations are vital to address the socio-economic impacts of this emerging industry.

He adds by introducing the cannabis industry, Fiji will be able to meet the demand of global market while promoting economic diversification.

The Ministry is calling submission on the legal pathway for trade exports only of medicinal cannabis in Fiji, possible tax on import and monitoring and enforcement mechanisms.

Kamikamica reiterates that the establishment of this industry will be limited to exportation only and will not affect the domestic prohibition of cannabis in Fiji.