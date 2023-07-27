Connectivity issues need to be addressed: Waqabaca

Internet connectivity and usage costs need to be addressed in order to build confidence in the use of digital financial services says Reserve Bank of Fiji Acting Chief Manager Economics Caroline Waqabaca.

Waqabaca highlighted this following a report by United Nations Capital Development Fund which conducted a Digital and Financial Literacy baseline survey.

“We can do more by leveraging the use of mobile network platforms and pushing awareness and safety tips through mobile devices for greater reach. Moreover we need to address connectivity issues and barriers like cost, education efforts in order to build confidence in the use of DFS.”

According to the Dissemination Workshop of the Digital and Financial Literacy Report in Fiji, access to digital devices and available internet connections outpace digital proficiencies and levels of confidence in engaging with digital tools.

The report states that Fijians cite the cost of connections as a limiting factor in internet usage, especially the women and youth.

The report also states that despite having access to a smartphone and internet, almost half or 47 percent of Fijians worry technology is leaving them behind.