Condom use alarmingly low says Kironde

UNFPA Youth and Adolescent Technical Adviser Brian Kironde

The United Nations Population Fund is ramping up efforts to increase condom accessibility in the country, as alarming statistics reveal that HIV infections are on the rise while condom use remains critically low.

UNFPA Youth and Adolescent Technical Adviser Brian Kironde says that comprehensive knowledge of HIV/AIDS in Fiji is below 35 percent, while condom use stands at less than 29 percent among men and under 10 per cent for women.

“Now we all know and it’s a fact that the number one transmission of HIV AIDS is through unprotected sex. So we believe strongly that if we can be able to tag or be able to stop or mitigate transmission through sexual intercourse, we have dealt with half the problem.”

Article continues after advertisement

Brian Kironde with Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa

He says condoms are central to sexual and reproductive health, providing dual protection against HIV/AIDS, sexually transmitted infections, and unintended pregnancies.

Kironde believes these conversations should start at home to break stigma and increase awareness.

The Ministry of Health has developed an outbreak response plan, prioritizing prevention and ensuring a steady supply of commodities like condoms.

He says UNFPA is working alongside UNAIDS, WHO, UNICEF, UNDP, and DFAT to mobilize resources and technical expertise in Fiji.

“This campaign is beyond just condoms. It’s about changing social norms, behaviors, and systems to ensure individuals can make informed decisions about their health.”

As Fiji battles rising HIV cases, the UNFPA urges communities to overcome stigma and embrace preventive measures, reinforcing that access to protection can save lives.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.