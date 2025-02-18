COMPOL calls for expedited review of Police Act

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says the outdated Fiji Police Act of 1965 is preventing officers from effectively tackling crime in today’s world.

Tudravu says real change can only happen with updated legislation as for nearly 60 years, Fiji’s Police Force has operated under a law designed for a different era.

He states that officers are working within a legal framework that limits their ability to use new technology, strengthen public accountability, and enhance their operational reach.

“Modernizing the Police Act will also allow us to introduce internal mechanisms intended to assist overall efforts of rebuilding trust and confidence, inculcating behavior, culture and values expected and demanded of any member of the Fiji Police Force.”

Tudravu says criminals are exploiting legal loopholes, police efforts are slowed down by outdated procedures, and public confidence in law enforcement is at risk.

He says a reformed Police Act could redefine law enforcement, ensuring officers have the right tools and authority to combat crime effectively.