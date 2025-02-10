Community steps up for HIV testing

[ FilePhoto ]

A total of 80 individuals came forward for HIV/AIDS blood testing, reflecting increased awareness and a willingness to know their status.

By getting tested, these individuals are not only taking responsibility for their own health but also contributing to the prevention of the virus’s spread within the community.

The Rewa Medical Sub-Division team conducted an awareness campaign during the Tailevu Men’s Volleyball Tournament at Nausori Primary School.

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services encourages individuals not to fear stigma, emphasizing that early detection is key to managing and preventing the spread of the virus.

The Ministry stresses that knowing one’s status enables timely treatment and helps protect both personal and public health.