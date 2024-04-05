Committee to address drainage issues

The recent flooding along the Rewa Bridge

Recent flooding in Nausori has prompted the Nausori Town Council to set up a committee to look into the drainage issue within the municipality.

Hundreds of people were stranded and traffic flow was affected following the recent heavy rainfall, which led to flooding and minimal movement along the Rewa Bridge.

Council Special Administrator Amitesh Jeet says the committee is focusing on high-risk areas where flooding occurs.

He acknowledges that drainage is a major problem that needs to be addressed.

“We have formed a committee to look into these drainage matters. And we are working in line with the Fiji Roads Authority and other stakeholders in trying to solve all these issues coming up, especially during this rainy weather.”

He also emphasizes the civic responsibility of residents in contributing to the cleanliness of the town to avoid debris blocking drains and waterways.