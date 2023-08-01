Collective awareness needed to fight HIV

The Ministry of Health is working to involve other stakeholders in the fight against HIV/AIDS cases in the country.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong, says they have an awareness plan and are looking at ways to implement it, so the information is shared in a better way.

Dr Fong adds the issue with the last awareness program was that it was only conducted by the Ministry with minimal engagement.

He states there are now plans to involve the iTaukei Affairs, the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, and the Fiji Police Force.

“Because the Royal Fiji Military Forces have a big civilian budget. So they probably will start to, and once they start engaging in a lot of engineering work, we are hoping that we can also utilize that outreach with HIV awareness. Likewise, with the police force, as they go out and do outreach, we are hoping to put in our HIV awareness programs with them.”

Dr Fong says the problem with HIV/AIDS is the stigma, which is undermining the Ministry’s ability to respond.

He says medicine is now available with the Ministry that has the ability to give a person with HIV a boost so their viral load is low.

Dr Fong adds the only issue is to make sure that those who are positive are on treatment.