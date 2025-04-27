Collective action powers life-saving care for children

Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children's Hospital [File Photo]

The Sai Prema Foundation’s provision of free heart surgeries to children in Fiji and the Pacific has been celebrated as a game-changing initiative, with praise from the Trade and Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica.

The Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital, which operates free of charge, has alleviated the financial strain on parents who were previously forced to choose between life-saving care and financial ruin.

“Government alone cannot move a country forward, it takes all of us, faith groups, civil society and the private sector.”

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

With over 363 heart surgeries and more than 30,000 screenings completed, Kamikamica pointed out the hospital’s unique role in the Pacific.

The Minister states that it offers more than just charity, it is a critical source of dignity and justice for families in need.

He acknowledged the international and local medical teams that have helped sustain the hospital’s mission.



[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Kamikamica explained the essential partnership between the government and the Sai Prema Foundation, underlining that healthcare should be a universal right, not a privilege.

The partnership exemplifies the power of collective action, with faith-based organizations, civil society and the private sector playing crucial roles in addressing national healthcare challenges.

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Elder Taniela Wakolo revealed that the Church has contributed over $1 million in medical support, including vital equipment for screening thousands of children annually.

Founder of the Sai Prema Foundation, Sri Madhusudan Sai, acknowledged the support from the government, emphasizing that Fiji is the only country to provide such extensive backing for the hospital.

This cooperation, he stated, has been key to the hospital’s success, ensuring thousands of children receive life-saving care.

