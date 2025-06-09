Collecting reliable data critical for decision making

The importance of collecting and sharing reliable data was highlighted at a workshop organized by the International Labour Organization in Nadi today, with leaders stressing that statistics play a vital role in tackling climate-driven labour market shocks across the Pacific.

Bureau of Statistics Chief Executive, Kemueli Naiqama, says greater appreciation and sharing of statistics is needed to help governments, the private sector, and civil society make sound decisions.

He stresses that statistics are often undervalued, even though they are critical for evidence-based policies and national development.

“I’m sorry to say that there is a greater lack of appreciation in the use of statistics. And we need to change this around in order to appreciate the use of statistics as a tool for sound decision making”.

Naiqama adds that while the government has acted on reports such as the poverty survey, more stakeholders outside the government must also take responsibility.

“We felt that the report is not fully utilised. Yes, government has increased social welfare and other interventions, but others outside government are still waiting. Data must drive action, not just reports”.

Head of the Regional Economic and Analysis Unit of the ILO, Ken Shawa, says building capacity to use data effectively is just as important as collecting it.

“We need to be skilled enough to be able to collect, analyze and have the ability to disseminate the results and influence policy. Without skilling ourselves in data management, in data collection, it will continue to be difficult”.

The discussions form part of the ILO’s 50 years of support in the Pacific, with stakeholders agreeing that data must be better shared and utilized to protect jobs, communities, and economies from the impacts of climate change.

