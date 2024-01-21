Coalition agreement is vital: Radrodro

The Social Democratic Liberal Party members acknowledge that Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka followed the provisions of the 2013 Constitution to dismiss Education Minister Aseri Radrodo, but they stress that the coalition agreement is also vital.

The Party’s Working Committee, after their daylong meeting yesterday, stated that section five of the coalition agreement clearly states that the government must consult the Party first before making any decisions regarding their members in the cabinet.

The Party has also stated that they are yet to receive any formal letter from the Prime Minister’s Office informing them about Radrodro’s dismissal.

Article continues after advertisement

Party members emphasize that they are committed to the constitutional principles, but their coalition agreement must also be upheld.

Dismissed Education Minister Aseri Radrodro was also present at the meeting and says they are aware of the laws that need to be followed by all parties.

Radrodro emphasizes the value of a collaborative approach to governance

“The Prime Minister has highlighted Section 95 (3) (a) of the Constitution that he has the prerogative, no one is arguing that. But we also would like to remind that we have an existing coalition agreement where, specifically, in Section Five of that agreement, it states that consultation is warranted before anything is decided by any coalition.”

Meanwhile, the SODELPA General Secretary Viliame Takayawa is advising the Education Minister to remain in office until the management board deliberates on the issue on Friday, the 26th of this month.