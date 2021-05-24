Climate change threatens food security

Food security is a major issue for Daku villagers in Tailevu as their plantation continue to be affected by the rising tides.

Turaga ni Koro, Uraia Vuetibau says because of sea water intrusion, they have no other option but to look for new locations for their farms.

Vuetibau says this is the only way they can cater for their family needs.

He adds there are five floodgates to stop sea water from entering the village during high tides, however the water gets diverted to their farms.

“Climate change has greatly affected our plantation. So we are working to get another floodgate near our village plantation to avoid the inflow of water during rising tides. We are also seeking assistance from agencies that can help us with this work.”

Vuetibau says climate change has been affecting them for years now and they are working on mitigating its effects.

Daku village has over 50 houses with 200 villagers and is situated near Nakelo landing in Tailevu.