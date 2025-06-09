CJS supermarket brings big opportunity

A major boost for the Nakasi community is set to unfold tomorrow with the official opening of the CJS Supermarket, a $30 million development that promises to bring both convenience and employment to the area.

The new supermarket will immediately provide jobs for 80 workers, with plans to expand the workforce to 150 once all 30 to 45 tenants within the complex are fully operational.

Owner Charan Jeath Singh says the location was strategically chosen due to heavy traffic flow between Suva and Nakasi, making it an ideal hub for shoppers and commuters.

“Nasinu is becoming a growing area, a lot of population is here and with this current traffic jams and conjestion we around the Nakasi Suva corridor, I think for our supermarket customers this would be a very convenient store for them.”

The development marks a significant investment in the region and reflects the organization’s commitment to supporting the growing population of Nakasi and surrounding areas.

The supermarket also signals the organization’s broader expansion across Viti Levu, with future plans to enhance retail access and economic opportunities in other regions.

The opening ceremony will be officiated by the Minister for Sugar and Multi-Ethnic Affairs, Charan Jeath Singh, marking a proud moment for both the business and the community it aims to serve.

