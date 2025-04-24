Civilian assists in apprehending escapee

A member of the public assisted in capturing a remandee who escaped from police this morning.

The incident happened near the Suva Bus Stand.

FBC News understands the man was being escorted to the Suva Court when he tried to escape.

Five police officers were seen in a video also taken by a member of the public chasing down the man before he was stopped by a civilian.

The officers caught up and apprehended the man.

