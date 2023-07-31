Civil servants are not working in fear anymore: Prasad

[File Photo]

The coalition government has managed to bring confidence back among the civil servants, says Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad.

Speaking on FBC TV’s Saqamoli Matters show last night, Prasad stressed that there is a lot more dedication among the civil servants to work harder and more efficiently.

Professor Prasad says that from the beginning, the government indicated that they wanted to ensure that the civil servants were well resourced and had job security.

One of the first steps the government took was to allow the Ministry of Civil Service to do away with short-term contracts.

“It was heavily politicized. Civil Servants were afraid. Civil Servants were required to do things that was not there responsibility. Some of them were even asked to go and campaign for the previous party in government. We want to break all that bad practices.”

Professor Prasad says there were also a lot of speculations that a number of government employees would be sent home, but this was not true.

“People in the Ministry of Finance when I came in they thought tomorrow we are all going to lose our job. This is the kind of fear that was created before the election and in the last six months. I think that fear has already gone. We as a government we don’t want to be vindictive. There are a lot of good people in the civil service.”

The Finance Ministry says some civil servants have been removed, some changes have been made, and they will be making more changes wherever they are.

He stressed that civil servants need to be politically neutral as governments come and go, but these workers continue their jobs.