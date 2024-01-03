Civil aviation to embrace sustainability

Minister, Viliame Gavoka

The civil aviation industry will be focusing on the production of sustainable aviation fuel shafts.

Minister, Viliame Gavoka, says between now and 2050, they intend to start using renewable energy fuel in aircraft, which is primarily ethanol.

Gavoka says this is very promising and has huge potential to transform the economy.

“So, Fiji, we will need to produce our own fuel, and what do we have in abundance in this country? Tavioka, cassava, and sugar, so this is very promising for Fiji, and the potential is huge.”

Gavoka adds this move will mark a significant step towards a greener and more sustainable future for our nation, emphasizing the importance of reducing the aviation sector’s carbon footprint as well.

He adds that this move will make Fiji independent in terms of fuel.