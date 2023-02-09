CID questions Bulitavu over social media post

Mosese Bulitavu getting off the vehicle to go to the Criminal Investigation Department Headquarters.

Opposition Member of Parliament Mosese Bulitavu has been transferred from Totogo Police Station to the Criminal Investigation Department Headquarters.

FBC News understands that Bulitavu will be questioned at CID HQ, in relation to a social media post alleged to be misinformation as confirmed by the Fiji Police Force.

This morning, Police confirmed that Bulitavu was taken in for questioning at the Totogo Police Station.

It is alleged that he posted false information in relation to the recruitment of the complainants, two sisters, who lodged the complaint.

Investigation continues at the CID HQ.