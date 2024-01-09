Church transitions from levies to heartfelt and faith-giving

Methodist Church, Rev. Dr. Semisi Turagavou.

The Methodist Church of Fiji has started a journey to switch from traditional levies, known as Vakamisinare, to voluntary and sincere giving.

According to the President of the Methodist Church, Rev. Dr. Semisi Turagavou, this is a brave step towards a more profound and heartfelt kind of financial assistance.

The church president states that this is being done to ensure they become self-funded and not rely on church members.

He adds that this will also reduce the financial burden on its members.

“When you give, you should give from your heart. Not a levy, but you give from your heart. If you give ten dollars to the church, you are giving from your heart. That’s what we want to introduce.”

The church believes that moving away from levies can also assist and empower members who are living below the poverty line.

The Methodist Church acknowledges the challenges associated with this transition but remains optimistic about the long-term benefits.