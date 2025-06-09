Chinese nationals fight for bail

The Suva Magistrates Court will decide later this month on a bail review for three Chinese nationals charged with drug offenses.

Yu Yuan Feng, Dai Ming Hui, and Zhou Lan appeared before Magistrate Vinaina Diroiroi.

The hearing continued despite no translator being available with the defence agreeing to proceed today.

Article continues after advertisement

Defense lawyers said the trio have strong grounds for bail.

They said the trial was vacated and the State has not yet consolidated related charges.

Each defendant had two sureties and was willing to pay a $2,000 cash bond.

The defense added the trio have no prior convictions and are not flight risks.

They have surrendered their passports and will comply with stop-departure notices, and are willing to report weekly to Totogo Police Station.

Their visas expire in January and being held in remand would prevent them from maintaining lawful status.

The State opposed bail. Affidavits and a memorandum from the Ministry of Immigration were presented, noting that if granted bail, the defendants may have to be remanded again when their visas expire.

The prosecution also plans to file for consolidation of the charges.

Defense lawyers criticized the State’s approach, saying delays in filing charges deny their clients timely justice.

The case will return to court on November 25.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.