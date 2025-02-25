China and Russia vow to continue cooperation

Over a recent phone call, the Presidents of two major superpowers discussed ways to strengthen relations between their countries.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin met virtually before the Spring Festival and discussed the growth of China-Russia relations in 2025 and coordinated positions on many major international and regional issues.

President Jinping commended the two countries’ authorities for advancing on their common understanding and cooperation in various fields.

This also included commemorating the 80th anniversary of victory in the Chinese people’s war of resistance against Japanese aggression and the world’s anti-fascist war.

President Jinping added that the two countries are true friends that share wealth and woe, support each other and pursue common development.

The two leaders acknowledged their bilateral relationship has a strong internal driving force and unique strategic value without targeting or affecting targeted any third party.

He added that regardless of international landscape changes, China-Russia relations will move forward at its own pace injecting stability and positivity into international relations.

President Putin on the other hand said that Russia attaches great importance to its relations with China.

He said they would continue to maintain high-level exchanges with China, deepening practical cooperation.

Putin added that developing relations with China is a strategic choice made by Russia with a view to the long term; not an act of expediency, unaffected by any temporary incidents, and not subject to interference by external factors.

The Russian President provided an update on the latest interactions between Russia and the United States, and on Russia’s principled position on the Ukraine crisis.

He said Russia is committed to removing the root causes of the conflict and reaching a sustainable and long-term peace plan.

President Jinping noted that soon after the full escalation of the Ukraine crisis, he had outlined China’s basic position.

The Chinese President said that last September, China and Brazil, together with other Global South countries, launched the group of Friends for Peace to foster the atmosphere and conditions for the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis.

He said China welcomes positive efforts made by Russia and relevant parties to resolve the crisis.

