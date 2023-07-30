Children opt to live on streets due to safety concerns

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

A Taskforce operating out of the Totogo Police Station, in Suva has managed to profile more than 30 adults and children.

The Taskforce consists of Police, Government officials, religious groups, and Non-Governmental organizations

During the profiling it has been discovered that some children opted to live in Suva due to safety concerns at home, while some are suspected child abuse victims.

Of these 30 who were profiled, the Taskforce has referred some of them to the police and other stakeholders for counseling and investigations.

The Multi-Stakeholder Group’s profiling attempts to learn about and address difficulties that young people and street dwellers encounter.

A meeting was held earlier this month, following concerns raised about the number of youths on the streets.

The Multi-Stakeholder group has been asked to work on a possible way forward.



The Fiji Police Force has welcomed the religious organizations’ plea for a collaborative approach to dealing with an increase in young people loitering in towns and cities.

Chief of Operations, ACP Livai Driu says the Force shares the sentiments of religious leaders about strengthening family institutions, as everything starts at home.

ACP Driu says the taskforce is working on identifying the why factors so the solutions can be targeted rather than implementing a Band-Aid solution.

ACP Driu says the Force is committed to this exercise to prevent the innocent young one’s from falling on the wrong side of the law.