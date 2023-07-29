Child drowns, investigation underway

A family who arrived in Fiji three days ago lost their one-year-old child who drowned near Musket Cove Bay in Malolo island yesterday afternoon.

According to Police, the victim was on board a yacht docked in Musket Cove Bay with her parents when the alleged incident occurred.

Police say the family had arrived in the country on Wednesday and had been docked at the said location.

According to Police, the victim was allegedly strapped in a harness on the deck, watching a movie while her parents went to the galley to cook dinner.

Police say when the parents returned, they could not find the child and conducted a search.

She was found floating in the sea, and attempts made to revive her unfortunately proved futile.

The police investigation continues.