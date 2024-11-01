Chaudhry calls for equality in Diwali message

Unity or peace cannot be achieved while inequality exists.

This is the Diwali message shared by the Fiji Labour Party and its leader, Mahendra Chaudhry.

Chaudhry says that each year as Diwali approaches, we are reminded that it signifies the victory of good over evil, that light dispels darkness, enlightening us to discard ignorance for knowledge leading to truth and happiness.

He says yet these teachings remain largely a dream, engulfed by the realities of life.



The FLP leader says we must, nonetheless, continue to strive for a better Fiji for all.

He says that as a nation we must acknowledge that the various ethnic communities that make up Fiji are all interdependent for their social-economic sustenance.

Chaudhry also highlights the need to embrace equal citizenship for all who have made Fiji their home as this is fundamental to Fiji’s development, peace and prosperity.

He urges the need to shed all forms of race-based discrimination to unite us as one people.

He says a united Fiji will benefit the younger generation the most, creating for them opportunities that may have been denied them in an environment of political instability and economic uncertainty of the past and present.

Chaudhry calls on people to work together, youth and elders, to make Fiji truly a nation united in peace and harmony.