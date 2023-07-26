Carpark fee sparks outrage

Suva Foreshore.

Some people who use the Suva Foreshore to park their vehicles have raised serious concerns regarding a notice sent out to them on Monday.

FBC News was able to obtain a copy of the letter.

The letter titled “Notice of car park charges increase-Foreshore car park” states that monthly parking will now cost $230 monthly, $2.30 VIP for casual parking for the first one hour and $2.30 VIP for every hour or part thereof and loss of ticket fee will be $34.50 VIP.

According to the letter, the new charges changes will come into effect from August 1st.

Some users have told FBC News that they currently pay roughly over $37 per month and the huge increase is concerning.

We have sent questions to SCC for justification.